Thursday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning before sunny skies this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense fog advisory until 9am this morning
- Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and upper 70s along the coast
- Warmer temperatures tomorrow getting us to the lower 90s
With more moisture in place we're seeing some patchy fog setting up across the Coastal Bend this morning which should dissipate around 9-11am. This afternoon is looking nice and sunny with daytime highs in the upper 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. Tomorrow and Saturday we'll likely see low 90s for daytime highs before our next cold front arrives Sunday morning cooling us off back to the 70s and 40s by next Monday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm
Temperature: 86F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Calm, and Humid
Temperature:
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 91F
Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great start to your Thursday Coastal Bend!