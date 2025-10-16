Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thursday Forecast: Isolated AM Showers clearing this afternoon

Sunrise Forecast: Thursday, October 16th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated shower activity moves in this morning and sticks through lunchtime
  • Clearing this afternoon makes way for the upper 80s by 3-4pm feeling like the lower 90s
  • Another small rain chance takes place tomorrow and into this weekend, but rain totals aren't too impressive for most of us

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 88F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies

Temperature: 70F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Isolated Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 89F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend you're almost to the weekend!

