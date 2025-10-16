Thursday Forecast: Isolated AM Showers clearing this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

Isolated shower activity moves in this morning and sticks through lunchtime

Clearing this afternoon makes way for the upper 80s by 3-4pm feeling like the lower 90s

Another small rain chance takes place tomorrow and into this weekend, but rain totals aren't too impressive for most of us

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 88F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies



Temperature: 70F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Isolated Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 89F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

