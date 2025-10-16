Thursday Forecast: Isolated AM Showers clearing this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated shower activity moves in this morning and sticks through lunchtime
- Clearing this afternoon makes way for the upper 80s by 3-4pm feeling like the lower 90s
- Another small rain chance takes place tomorrow and into this weekend, but rain totals aren't too impressive for most of us
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Temperature: 88F
Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Temperature: 70F
Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Isolated Showers, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Temperature: 89F
Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph
Have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend you're almost to the weekend!