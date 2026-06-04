THURSDAY FORECAST: Get ready for another round of rainfall for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Overnight t-showers likely

Scattered t-storms return Thursday

Hit-or-miss showers this weekend

Rainfall returns

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Coastal Bend. Isolated t-showers are likely during the overnight period, leading to wet roadways for the morning commute. Scattered showers begin along the coast by midmorning and blossom into scattered thunderstorms by midday. Most of the rainfall will wrap up by the late afternoon and early evening. Accumulations will be very generous for a few neighborhoods and slim for others just because of the scattered nature of the activity. Rainfall seems less likely for Friday, but daily rain chances continue throughout the weekend. Expect our (muggy) temperatuer trend to continue: morning lows in the middle 70s and highs in the upper 80s.