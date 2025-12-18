THURSDAY FORECAST: Foggy, warm, and breezy!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Sunny and Warm this afternoon
- Cold front arrives tonight
Dense Fog
Expect widespread and dense fog this morning, especially across our inland neighborhoods. Visibility is likely to drop to one-quarter of a mile or worse at times. Drivers, please use your low beam headlights! Using the high beams or 'brights' will only illuminate the fog and make visibility more difficult for other drivers. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m.
Warming up
Despite the cooler, damp morning, the afternoon will be warm and sunny! Southwest winds warm temps quickly starting around noon. Thursday's afternoon highs will warm to the upper 70s/low 80s. Of course, this will be short-lived because our next cold front arrives tonight. Expect winds to become breezy for the evening commute. It's a weak cold front, so high temps will only fall about 10 degrees on Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday: Dense AM fog, then sunny & warm
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and breezy
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Sunny & cooler
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Have a great day!