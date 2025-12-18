THURSDAY FORECAST: Foggy, warm, and breezy!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunny and Warm this afternoon

Cold front arrives tonight

Dense Fog

Expect widespread and dense fog this morning, especially across our inland neighborhoods. Visibility is likely to drop to one-quarter of a mile or worse at times. Drivers, please use your low beam headlights! Using the high beams or 'brights' will only illuminate the fog and make visibility more difficult for other drivers. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

Warming up

Despite the cooler, damp morning, the afternoon will be warm and sunny! Southwest winds warm temps quickly starting around noon. Thursday's afternoon highs will warm to the upper 70s/low 80s. Of course, this will be short-lived because our next cold front arrives tonight. Expect winds to become breezy for the evening commute. It's a weak cold front, so high temps will only fall about 10 degrees on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday: Dense AM fog, then sunny & warm

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear and breezy

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny & cooler

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Have a great day!