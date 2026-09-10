THURSDAY FORECAST: Another round of showers, but don't expect as much of it

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers expected

Major heat risk for most

Breezy conditions

Not as much rainfall

While Wednesday offered a good drink of rain to many neighborhoods, Corpus Christi International Airport still hasn't seen measurable rainfall since July! Thursday offers another chance to break the dry spell, but there's a catch. There won't be as much 'help' to make the scattered showers in the forecast. Morning downpours return over the northern, more coastal neighborhoods. As this activity dissipates around lunch time, the sea breeze will begin to produce a few widely scattered showers or 'chispas'. The atmosphere won't be as 'juicy' or unstable, so the afternoon activity might not be as generous on Thursday.

The tropical moisture that has made for abundant humidity will start to move further up the Texas Coast. For this reason, rainfall accumulations will be highest in our northern neighborhoods, and rain chances will drop on Friday.

Heat risk

Moderate to major heat risk is expected across the region. The aforementioned humidity will make above-average temperatures feel extra oppressive. Afternoon highs remain near 100ºF with 'feels like' temps in the upper 100s by afternoon. Major heat risk means anyone without adequate cooling and hydration is vulnerable to heat-related illness— in other words, not just kids, pets, and the elderly. Remember to practice heat safety! Neighborhoods that do see rain will stay just a bit cooler— a bonus!

In The Tropics

The Atlantic Basin is very quiet! This is incredibly unusual as we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.



Have a great evening!