THURSDAY: Cooler morning temps rebound to a pleasant afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clear skies, calm winds, chilly AM temps!
- Low to moderate fire danger
- Temps rising this weekend
- Minimal rain chances next week
Temp Trend
Tonight, something called radiational cooling will drop temps to the 40s on Thursday morning. Clear skies and calm winds will allow all of this afternoon's warmth to radiate more efficiently up ito the atmosphere and away from where we are— on the ground! Expect improvements over the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise to the 80s.
Rainfall
There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next Tuesday, but I'm still not convinced. The overall weather pattern doesn't look to be one that promises rainfall, so I'll keep an eye on those rain chances.
Fire Danger
With dry vegetation, dry air, and at least lighter winds, fire danger will improve on Thursday. Still, please be careful not to set off sparks when outdoors. Relative humidity will drop to the teens for many neighborhoods. Expect a low to moderate fire danger on Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: clear skies, calm, and chilly
Temperature: Low 41ºF
Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and cooler
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Thursday night: A few clouds, chilly
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: N/SE 5-15 mph
Have a wonderful evening!