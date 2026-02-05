THURSDAY: Cooler morning temps rebound to a pleasant afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Clear skies, calm winds, chilly AM temps!

Low to moderate fire danger

Temps rising this weekend

Minimal rain chances next week

Temp Trend

Tonight, something called radiational cooling will drop temps to the 40s on Thursday morning. Clear skies and calm winds will allow all of this afternoon's warmth to radiate more efficiently up ito the atmosphere and away from where we are— on the ground! Expect improvements over the weekend as afternoon temperatures rise to the 80s.

Rainfall

There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next Tuesday, but I'm still not convinced. The overall weather pattern doesn't look to be one that promises rainfall, so I'll keep an eye on those rain chances.

Fire Danger

With dry vegetation, dry air, and at least lighter winds, fire danger will improve on Thursday. Still, please be careful not to set off sparks when outdoors. Relative humidity will drop to the teens for many neighborhoods. Expect a low to moderate fire danger on Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: clear skies, calm, and chilly

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and cooler

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds, chilly

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: N/SE 5-15 mph

