CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s today

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through midnight Saturday

Rain Chances return Saturday night into Sunday

Cold front expected on Sunday cooling us off for next week

Warming daytime highs and low rain chances for this week

Today we'll see highs on the climb under partly cloudy skies getting to the low and mid 70s for most of us. This trend is likely to continue through the next few days topping out around 80° for Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. With high pressure overhead we're also looking at a lack of rain through the next few days other than the occasional sea breeze shower, but even they won't amount to much or last very long.

Cold Fronts and Rain Chances

By Sunday we'll see our next cold front approaching South Texas bringing a rain chance for Sunday and cooler temperatures to kick off the week of Thanksgiving. For now it's sitting around 20-30% isolated coverage for showers. By Tuesday we're watching a secondary cold front that could push through and if the long range guidance verifies then we'll be looking at even cooler highs heading into Thanksgiving itself. For now it doesn't look to bring much of a rain chance with the first front mostly drying us out for the start of next week, but stay tuned as the forecast still has time to change!

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!