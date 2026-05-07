Thursday: Cloudy, cooler, and still muggy across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy skies with a few showers

Cooler, but still muggy

Rainfall likely through Saturday

THURSDAY

Thursday will be cooler thanks to the arrival of our cold-front-turned-stationary. In simple terms, the cold front has lost its 'oomph' and will be lingering around the Coastal Bend over the next few days. As pulses of help drift by in the 'upstairs' of the atmosphere, periods of rainfall will grace our neighborhoods. The timing will be a bit tricky since our atmosphere is so unsettled. Expect isolated showers on Thursday, especially as we head into Friday.

FRIDAY

Fridya morning will likely begin on a wet note. Temperatures will return to the 80s as the front returns— this time as a warm front. Expect periods of rainfall during the afternoon and for Friday night. Again, the timing is likely to change so keep an eye on the forecast. I do expect most of the rainfall to occur during Friday night's thunderstorms.

MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND

Since the timing of our front has shifted, we are now expecting more rainfall on Saturday than just the early morning timeframe. Expect a chance of showers through late-afternoon, but conditions dry out. The Coastal Bend neighborhoods need more rainfall and this event looks to offer as much as a half inch of rain. Thankfully, Mother's Day looks dry and I'd schedule any plans with Mom on Sunday. I'll keep a close eye on this front and the rain expected along with it.