Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and heat as we dry up into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny Thursday in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland

Sunny and drier heading into the weekend

Rain chances return to kick off June next week

Warmer into the Weekend

Going into today we'll expect plenty of sunshine in the sky throughout the day heating us into the upper 80s in Corpus Christi and even the lower 90s as you work inland towards Duval County. This trend looks to stick around the next few days as we head into the weekend with daytime highs consistently flirting with the ~90F mark. This is because of upper level ridging taking over, diminishing rain chances and even slightly heating us up compared to the last few days to start the week.

Rain chances return to kick off June

As we head into Sunday and Monday we'll see the upper level ridge of high pressure begin to weaken overhead allowing for more energy to funnel back into the area. Currently the chance doesn't look as strong as the past few rain events, but with a decent ~30-50% on the board by Tuesday to Wednesday I wouldn't be surprised to pick up another decent drink of rain across the area! Either way we still have a long way to go on the drought monitor and lake levels even with all of the rain we have seen, so hopefully you're feeling more prepared for any potential storms as we kick off June next week!

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!