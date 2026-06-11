Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, with rain chances on the rise this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



More sunshine as we head into the afternoon with highs around 90F

Stray shower is possible along the sea breeze, but unlikely for most

Rain chances increase from Saturday through Tuesday with more scattered thunderstorms

Heat and Humidity this Week

With high pressure still dominating overhead we're seeing the sunshine take over into the afternoons and temperatures pushing the lower 90s. Keep in mind that we also have southeasterly winds, meaning moisture from the gulf is plentiful and not going anywhere for the next few days so you'll notice the mugginess! When you combine them we'll have feels like temperatures pushing into the upper 90s and even lower 100s so make sure to take breaks outside and hydrate!

Rain Chances this Weekend

Going into this weekend the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken allowing for some more scattered showers and storms to potentially begin popping up on the radar thanks to the already available plentiful moisture. Currently it looks like Monday and Tuesday will be the most widespread rain chances, but it's definitely something to keep in mind for weekend plans with chances/coverage sitting around the 30-40% mark! Rainfall estimates want to bring in an additional 0.5-2.0" over the next seven days which would be a nice addition to the drought monitor and lake levels updates if it ends up playing out that way! Either way I'd say check back for updates into tomorrow and Friday as we fine tune the forecast with higher resolution data coming in.

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!