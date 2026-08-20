Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and plenty of heat across the Lone Star State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s

Heat Advisory for most of the area from 12-7PM

Breezy this afternoon with peak gusts around 25-30mph from the SSE

High Pressure and Record Challenging Temperatures

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon as temperatures rebound into the upper 90s and triple digits for daytime highs. Right along the coast the water mitigates the air temp, but when you account for humidity we'll all be "feeling like" the triple digits around 1-5pm today so make sure to have ways to stay cool! The next few days only look to increase the score by one or two each day before we finally "cool off" into the mid 90s next week. By Saturday our record stands at 101F with our current forecast calling for the century mark so we'll see how close it ends up getting!

Sea Breeze Showers and Lake Levels

In terms of rain chances we're going with next to none on the seven day forecast for now other than the isolated sea breeze shower here or there. These would generally be along or west of the highway 77 corridor, but I wouldn't count on one coming to your area directly. Lake level are still doing pretty well right now with combined storage at 42.7% and Lake Corpus Christi still over 90%, but we're also starting to see their levels decrease across the board once again. For now we'll continue to watch the numbers drop unfortunately, but I'm holding out home September can give some better rain chances again!

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!