Thursday brings more toasty temperatures, as things heat up in the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s, even a few triple digits

Breezy afternoon with gusts up to 30-35mph from the SSE

Cristobal is now a tropical depression

Invests 92 and 94 are still being watched for development

Thursday Forecast and a Weekend Preview

Today we'll see a few low clouds to start, but plenty of sunshine is in store for our Thursday overall. This will help afternoon highs climb into the upper 90s and triple digits inland, with the lower 90s right along the coast towards Rockport. It will also be pretty gusty this afternoon and evening for us with peak gusts from the south-southeast around 30-35mph! The next few days are mostly similar to today, but we could get a little more in terms of sea breeze shower activity. Will it be widespread drought busting rain? Not quite, but some of us inland closer to Jim Wells, Live Oak, Refugio, Bee, or Duval county probably have the best chance at seeing a quick shower nearby or even maybe a thunderstorm or two. The weekend overall looks to carry a little less sea breeze shower activity, but either way temperatures are going to get hot where we aren't seeing rain into the mid and upper 90s but feeling like the triple digits.

Tropical Trouble and Rain Chances

We officially saw our third named storm of the season out in the Atlantic Ocean yesterday as Tropical Storm Cristobal. This has since degraded in strength and is now Tropical Depression Cristobal with sustained winds around 35mph as it drifts eastward. However, there are two more invests in the waters 92L and 94L with 80% and 50% respective chances of tropical development as we head through the next few days. If we do see another storm or even two storms named out there it would be Dolly followed by Edouard. Remember peak tropical activity for the Atlantic tropical season is still about a month away!

In terms of rain chances we're looking pretty slim for the majority of the coastal bend for the seven-day forecast especially in terms of widespread activity. We could see a few pop ups along the sea breeze for Friday and even maybe the weekend in inland neighborhoods, but other than that we're planning on sunshine and summer heat heading into next week.

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!