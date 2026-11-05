Thursday brings more cloud cover, and some late rain chances into Friday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Nice morning, with more humidity and cloud cover Thursday afternoon

Showers for the southern half of the viewing area late tonight and early tomorrow morning

Cold front tomorrow takes the showers further south

Rain chances with cooler air returns for Saturday and Sunday(still cooler for the start of next week)

Changes on the way for Thursday

For Thursday we'll see the winds shift back from the southeast and humidity start to return especially this afternoon. Luckily this will help lead to another rain chance late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with showers and a storm or two! This will be focused on the southern half of the viewing area, with the best chances for a heavier downpour or storm near Brooks and Kenedy counties.

Friday's cold front and the weekend rain chances

By Friday we'll see another cold front track across the Lone Star State and bring with it cooler temperatures for the weekend! Currently we're expecting daytime highs in the 70s with more cloud cover overhead thanks to what's known as frontal overrunning. This will also help sustain a ~40-60% rain chance near the south Texas coast, while exact locations of the possible heavier downpours are still getting nailed down for now it's looking like we could all get in on the action with estimmated rainfall near ~1" for the watershed and northwestern Coastal Bend, and closer to ~2-3" for southern neighborhoods when accounting for Thursday night's activity as well. Either way the upper level energy should start to exit the region by next week, leaving behind the cooler temperatures for the second week of November and feeling more like Fall outside!

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!