Thursday brings excessive heat with feels like temps into the triple digits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Extreme Heat Warning in effect this afternoon from 12-8pm

Daytime highs in the 90s with "feels like" temps in the triple digits (110-120 inland)

Slightly better into the weekend for feels like temps, but highs still in the 90s

Hot and Humid for Thursday

Going into today the upper level ridge of high pressure is moving overhead meaning we're in store for plenty of sunshine and highs on the rise! It's looking like this afternoon we'll top out closer to ~94F here in Corpus Christi, with higher values inland and lower values right along the coast. Either way when you account for humidity with our dew points in the 70s, the "feels like" temperature (or heat index) will be upwards of the 110-120F range this afternoon! It's recommended to take breaks if you're outside for extended period of time and drinking extra water either way with the toasty temps. Across the board we'll be seeing mostly sunny skies, so don't count on too much relief in the shade throughout today. Just make sure to stay cool and enjoy it as much as you can after that soggy start to the week!

Weekend Outlook

For the end of the week and the weekend we're seeing some slight relief for feels like temps with them in the upper 90s and lower triple digits by their peak, but it will still be plenty warm outside for any plans you're making. Saturday and Sunday morning could see a stray shower or two, but the majority of the weekend we'll be dealing with the mostly sunny skies and heat still remaining with us for Juneteenth on Friday and into Father's Day (and the official start of Summer) on Sunday. We're still expecting temperatures to rise into the lower 90s for daytime highs, however with a little more wind and a few more clouds it will feel a decent 10 degrees cooler out there when compared to yesterday and today! All in all, plan for it to start feeling more like Summer with every passing week as we officially kick it off on Sunday with our average temperature on the rise and peaking early August.

I hope you have a great Thursday and stay cool out there Coastal Bend!