Thursday brings a sunny and breezy afternoon, with an isolated shower or two

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s

Breezy afternoon from the southeast with gusts near 25mph

"Feels Like" temperatures into the triple digits

Flood Warning along the Nueces River in Live Oak County

Lake Levels are on the rise with combined capacity at 40.5%

Thursday and The Weekend Ahead

Today brings plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon that helps heat us up into the mid and upper 90s for daytime highs as you move inland. The afternoon will also bring a gusty breeze from the southeast around 25-30mph at times so keep that in mind for the commute home! There is aslo the chance for a brief shower, but today looks like almost none of us see any rain. The next few days are fairly similar, but sea breeze showers could be a little more prominent tomorrow and Saturday before Sunday brings the "best" chance for us which still only remains closer to ~30-40% coverage with models varying widely still. We'll make sure to update you on the rain chances, but I would say not to plan on much in the rain gauges over the course of the seven day forecast.

Lake Levels and River Flooding

We still have a food warning in effect along the Nueces river in Live Oak county coming up to Lake Corpus Christi. Over the coming days the river should be coming down with the weekend being below the action stage for all of our gauges in Live Oak county. This has also led to a rapid rise in Lake Corpus Christi with current levels coming in at 81.5% bringing the combined current storage to 40.6%. We'll still see a rise most likely today and maybe the next couple of days, but the increase will start to slow down soon with the Nueces river also receding.

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!