Thursday brings a few morning showers before we clear out going into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated showers today with roughly 20% coverage this morning

Highs in the low to mid 80s for most of us

Sunny skies return to this afternoon and to close the week with mid 80s for daytime highs

Rain Chances for the Coastal Bend

We're seeing the remnants of the coastal trough pushing through the Coastal Bend today leaving a few showers for southern and coastal neighborhoods. However, they're rather weak overall and likely won't add up to much most likely coming in around ~0.20" or less in the rain gauges, and the majority of us likely in the hundredths of an inch. On top of this they aren't falling in the watershed, so the lakes and reservoirs won't see any benefit as a result of this activity unfortunately.

Sunshine filled end to the week

For this afternoon and the next few days we're looking at high pressure starting to dominate the forecast. Meaning rain chances will be reduced to nearly zero and sunny skies return heading into the weekend! Daytime highs will push into the middle and upper 80s a little more uniformly coming in slightly above the average of 84°F we would expect for this time of year.

(Sub)Tropical Update

For the majority of the Atlantic Basin we're seeing quiet conditions, but the National Hurricane Center has officially named our next storm off the eastern seaboard! We now have Subtropical Storm Josephine with sustained winds around 65mph bringing some windier conditions to the northeastern United States. However, its expected to track to the east-northeast and isn't expected to make any sort of landfall for the United States or Canada.

What is a subtropical storm? - A subtropical storm is one that has characteristics of both a tropical storm and an extratropical storm. We're more familiar with tropical storms, which are warm cored and have high pressure aloft in the atmosphere and gain energy from the warm ocean waters. While extratropical storms are the large low pressure systems that bring us cold fronts, these are cold cored and have low pressure aloft pulling energy from a contrast of air masses. Most tropical storms become extratropical storms after they move far enough north and tap into the jet stream. Josephine started as an extratropical storm pulling energy from a contrast of air masses, while now it has started to pull more energy from the warm ocean waters allowing the NHC to classify it now as Subtropical Storm Josephine.

Overall the difference is minimal as both can brings plenty of wind and rain in their path, but it's just a little tidbit of knowledge if you were interested!

I hope you have a great Thursday out there Coastal Bend!