Thought last night was cold? Tonight has a deeper drop in temps on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday Coastal Bend! Hope you're staying warm so far this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeze Warning in effect through noon tomorrow

Overnight lows in the 20s and 10s to the north

Another freeze on the way tomorrow night

As we went through our Sunday temps never broke out of the 30s here in Corpus Christi. Tonight with cloud cover making a run for the gulf we're going to cool off even more with temperatures falling into the 20s and wind chills in the teens. By tomorrow daytime highs should get to the mid 40s thanks to plentiful sunshine, but keep in mind that tomorrow night will cool off fast also thanks to the clear skies sticking around. After this we can expect warmer temperatures into the middle of the week with temps pushing the 60s by Wednesday into Thursday before our next front could potentially push in just in time for next weekend. Either way make sure to continue protecting the four P's as we head into the start of this week with the cold weather sticking around the next couple of days!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Freezing

Temperature: 24F

Wind Chill: ~12F

Winds: N 15- 25 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny Skies



Temperature: 45F

Wind Chill: ~40F

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Monday Night: Mostly Clear and Freezing

Temperature: 26F

Wind Chill: ~17F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your week Coastal Bend! Bundle up with these cold temperatures to start the week tomorrow!