This week's forecast looks more like April than February, but where's the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity gradually on the rise

No rain this week, but a muggy!

Rain chances looking better next weekend

More humidity

If you liked this weekend's forecast, you're going to enjoy the week ahead. More sunshine and more humidity are expected this week. The extra moisture will again bring areas of dense fog to neighborhoods across the area— so give yourself some extra time for the Monday morning commute! Otherwise, afternoon highs will be very spring-like, in the low to middle 80s.

Rainfall

I told you I wasn't buying the rain chances slated for Tuesday— sadly, I was right! It seems just muggy conditions are expect for the work week. However, a cold front will dig into Deep South Texas on Friday night and Saturday morning. I do think this will be a decent opportunity for a few showers. It's early, but the conditions look promising for bring some rain and a slight cool-down to the area for Valentine's Day. No, your lovey-dovey plans are not ruined (yet), but I would keep an eye on the forecast is you had outdoor plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny, muggy, and breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful week ahead!