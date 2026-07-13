This week's forecast calls for rain, heat, and more Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cooler and cloudy start to the week

Best rain chances arrive midweek

Saharan dust arrives late week

Big weather picture

High pressure is building over the central United States this week, creating a heat dome for those states. This stubborn area of high pressure will send storm systems to Texas. Flood alerts are on deck for a large portion of central, northern, and western Texas through Thursday night.

What it means for the Coastal Bend

While flooding is not expected in the Coastal Bend, part fo the Nueces River watershed are under a Flood Watch. Any rainfall reaching those areas could help remedy the remaining drought in our watershed.

Rain chances in the Coastal Bend will be limited to afternoon sea breeze t-showers, as we've seen the past several days. Expect the best rain chances arrive midweek, as scattered showers become a bit more numerousd for our northern neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Muggy conditions persist all week and temperatures will stay near average most days, I do expect temps to tick up by the late half of the week. Make sure to stay cool out there!