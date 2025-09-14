CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you had a great weekend!

Daily chance of showers

Still warm and humid when not raining

Don't expect significant rainfall this week, but daily rain chances are in the forecast! We are situated between weather patterns so this will make for slightly unsettled conditions. Monday afternoon's sea breeze will likely spark a few showers, as well as Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near average with morning lows in the low to middle 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Better rain chances look to be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Accumulations will be modest, but these repeat rains are still better than nothing!

This week's forecast brings a daily chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Clear skies, warm

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Monday Day: Isolated PM t-showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Monday night: Isolated showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

