Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

This week's forecast brings a daily chance of rain

Showers will be 'hit or miss'
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast for the week ahead. (09-14-2025)
This week's forecast brings a daily chance of rain
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you had a great weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daily chance of showers
  • Still warm and humid when not raining

Don't expect significant rainfall this week, but daily rain chances are in the forecast! We are situated between weather patterns so this will make for slightly unsettled conditions. Monday afternoon's sea breeze will likely spark a few showers, as well as Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near average with morning lows in the low to middle 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Better rain chances look to be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Accumulations will be modest, but these repeat rains are still better than nothing!

This week's forecast brings a daily chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday night: Clear skies, warm
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Monday Day: Isolated PM t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Monday night: Isolated showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.