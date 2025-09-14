This week's forecast brings a daily chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you had a great weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily chance of showers
- Still warm and humid when not raining
Don't expect significant rainfall this week, but daily rain chances are in the forecast! We are situated between weather patterns so this will make for slightly unsettled conditions. Monday afternoon's sea breeze will likely spark a few showers, as well as Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near average with morning lows in the low to middle 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Better rain chances look to be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Accumulations will be modest, but these repeat rains are still better than nothing!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday night: Clear skies, warm
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Monday Day: Isolated PM t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Monday night: Isolated showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful week!