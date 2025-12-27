This weekend will be warm and humid, but change is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Patchy Dense Fog overnight

Measurable rain returns this weekend

Next cold front will bring much colder temps

Warm weekend ahead

More fog tonight, but this time it'll be more patchy in coverage. Expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s. Our last chance of rain for 2025 will come on Sunday. A cold front will pass through our neighborhoods on Sunday evening. This looks to be a quick period of showers across the Coastal Bend, but it's still too early to know how much rain will fall.

Much colder next week!

After the Sunday cold front, conditions will be quite different. Next week will be windy and cold with highs in the 50s! I think our first freeze could come on Wednesday morning, New Year's Eve! Morning low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 30s. This could trend colder as the time nears, but inland neighbors will see the coldest temps. It's a good idea to prepare for a light freeze.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday Night: Warm, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Very warm, stray shower possible

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Warm, breezy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!