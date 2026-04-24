THIS WEEKEND: Oppressive humidity expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat risk rising this weekend

Oppressively humid all weekend

Storms possible near Hebbronville Friday night

Stay hydrated, use sunscreen SPF 30+

HEAT RISK

It's spring, but it feels more like summer outside. Humidity will be the worst we've seen in a long time, with warm temperatures. This combo of conditions keep the forecast focused on heat risk across the Coastal Bend. Afternoon highs rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s across our Coastal Bend neighborhoods. Please be sure to hydrate and don't forget your sunscreen (SPF 30 or better). Damaging UV rays can still reach you on cloudy days.

WHAT ABOUT THE RAIN?

Friday night, storms firing up along the Rio Grande in Zapata County could make a close pass at Jim Hogg and Duval Counties before fizzling out. It's a good idea to stay weather aware if you have plans in Hebbronville.

Friday's hit-or-miss showers were a gift! With all of the moisture in the air above us, the atmosphere is volitile. A small 'pulse' wrang out some of that ample humidity to dump a few showers on Friday. Still, showers will be very unlikely over the next couple of days. The heat could offer a similar gift of a shower here or these this weekend, but the odds are not in our favor for meaningful rainfall until late next week. The first few days of May could offer decent rain chances.

