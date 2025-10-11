CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Pleasant temps, less humidity

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents

Drier air is back with winds starting in the north-northeast then due east by afternoon. Temperatures won't feel like fall, but expect pleasantly cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. Morning lows drop to our typical middle 60s, but the afternoon highs will remain near 90ºF. This is still a few degrees warm for this time of year, but you'll notice less of that 'air you can wear' feeling. Overall, it's a great weekend for outdoor plans, just be careful if you're heading to the coast. Coastal flooding and a moderate risk of rip currents will make it tough to enjoy the beaches at times. Water temps are in the mid to upper 80s along our bays, coastal waterways, and Gulf-facing beaches.

No meaningful rain is in the forecast, and there's no sign of chilly weather arriving anywhere near us.

THIS WEEKEND: Gorgeous weather, but watch for coastal flooding and rip currents

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Slightly more humid

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!