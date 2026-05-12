THIS WEEK: Warm, windy, and humid conditions return to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity rising this week

Watching heat risk midweek

Windy Friday and Saturday

HEATING UP

Monday morning storms left quite the mess across the coastal neighborhoods, especially Flour Bluff! If you didn't wrpa up your clean up today, know that conditions are heating up! Hot, windy, and humid conditions are returning to the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday and linger in that range all week. As our winds shift from the southeast, humidity will be on the rise. This means heat risk will be something to watch all week. Winds increase on Friday and Saturday— somethign that may be a help of a hindrance for those gearing up the the Beach to Bay Relay marathon on Saturday (see you there). Please be sure to stay hydrated!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Significant rainfall takes a backseat in the forecast. As of now, it looks like widely scattered showers and storms could return to our Coastal Bend neighborhoods on Sunday night and last through the following days. I'll keep an eye on the forecast and in a few days we'll have an idea of estimated rainfall.