THIS WEEK: Tracking rising rain chances and a quiet start to hurricane season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

isolated showers on Tuesday

Scattered t-storms on Wednesday

Saharan dust is on the way!

Rising rain chances

Humid conditions continue across the Coastal Bend. While there were a few showers speckled across the area today, there isn't much to show in the rain gauge. Tuesday will be similar with morning low temps in the upper 70s, afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers will return as temps heat up, but like Monday, don't expect meaningful rainfall. That looks to return on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon with more coverage across our neighborhoods. This trend continues into Thursday and Friday. Our atmosphere will remain unsettled and with a 'wrinkle of low pressure' providing help from "upstairs in the atmosphere", rain will be more likely in second half of the week. It's a good idea to keep a raincoat in the car— just in case!

Hurricane Season begins

All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin, much of which is due to a plume of Saharan dust. it's typical for batches of Saharan dust to move off the coast of Africa and suppress rainfall (and tropical development) across much of the Atlantic Basin. Depending on how much dust makes it to the Coastal Bend, it could hinder our rain chances over the weekend and for the start of next week. I'll keep an eye on it!