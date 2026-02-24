THIS WEEK: Temps and humidity on the rise, with 90s expected later this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday

Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday

No rain this week

Temps, humidity, and wind

The week is off to a cool, dry, and breezy start. While conditions will generally be breezy all week, southeast winds at least help to draw more moisture into the air above us. Winds will be light on Tuesday morning, but increase during the afternoon. Breezy conditions linger through the end of the week.

Expect humidity to increase through early Thursday. Temperatures will also take a big leap! Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with low 90s in the forecast for Corpus Christi on Thursday!!

Overall, warm temps look to continue. I think it's safe to say winter is over in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds, chilly

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

