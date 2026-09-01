THIS WEEK: Temperatures on the rise with minimal rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Watching Edouard

Breezy afternoons

Heat risk rising

GOODBYE AUGUST

Heat continues across the Coastal Bend. Above-average temperatures will continue into the first week of September. This week, slightly drier air will keep 'feels like' temps in check, but actual air temperatures will remain quite hot! Expect highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. 'Feels like' temperatures will reach the middle 100s by afternoon. Heat risk will increase through midweek. Expect major heat risk for neighborhoods west of HWY 77 on Tuesday, increasing on Wednesday. Remember to practice heat safety as 'feels like' temps rise to the low to mid 100s by afternoon. If dry air moves in from the north (thanks Edouard), afternoon highs could more easily reach the low 100s.

HELLO SEPTEMBER

No rainfall has been measured at Corpus Christi International Airport during the month of August. This is only be the third time August has been rain-free in Corpus Christi's recorded weather history, besides August 1899 and August 1911. Unfortunately, this has consumed our year-to-date rainfall surplus we gained in June. While rain chances remain minimal this week, September is the wettest month in our climatology.

In The Tropics

Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf and is forecast to move ashore at the Louisiana/Texas border. This storm will bring rainfall to the Victoria Crossroads and a quick shower may brush our northern neighborhoods. The more likely impact will be hotter temperatures thanks to dry air moving our way, along the western side of the storm.



Another area to watch is near the Bahamas. The remnants of Dolly, could try to reform over the next couple of days.



