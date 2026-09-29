THIS WEEK: Rain chances are on the rise across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few 'chispas' along the sea breeze

Rain chances increase

Tempuratures decrease

Big weather picture

This week's forecast marks a shift in the overall weather pattern. Tropical moisture and energy from Hurricane Polo (Eastern Pacific basin) will be swept toward the Desert Southwest and Texas. While flooding is general concern across the drought-stricken southwestern U.S., this could be a very beneficial forecast for the Coastal Bend. Expect a few sea breeze showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a major uptick in rainfall on Thursday. This wet pattern will linger into next week.

Early half of the week

Afternoon high temps will top out in the mid 90s with 'feels like' temps in the low to middle 100s. A few 'chispas' along the sea breeze are possible, as has been the case the past few week. Winds will become breezy on Tuesday, ahead ofthe big weather picture shift. Wednesday will bring increasing clouds. Enjoy the sunshine for now!

Late half of the week

The changes we're expecting in the forecast will likely arrive very early on Thursday morning. The atmosphere will be full of water as a weak cold front makes its way through Texas. Since it's not going to be a clean sweeping cold front, the weather pattern will be unsettled for several days. For this reason, rain will remain in the forecast through early next week. Expect stormy weather on Thursday and Friday, with lighter rainfall over the weekend. I'll keep an eye on any developments this week.

Enjoy the final hours of astronomical summer!