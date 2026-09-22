THIS WEEK: Improving heat, scattered showers, and an approaching cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered t-showers

Temps stay warm for this time of year

Watching an approaching cold front

Spotty t-showers

Hot-or-miss showers, mugg heat, and breezy winds— wash, rinse, repeat. This week's forecast keeps us in a steady pattern of widely scattered showers and summer-like heat. These showers are short-lived, but could bring a good downpour and temporary relief from the heat. A rumble of thunder of two is also possible, so remember: "when thunder roars, go indoors." While accumulations over the next week are looking pretty modest, an approaching cold front could sweeten the deal.

Where's fall, ya'll?

Astronomical fall (the autumnal equinox) begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. While the earth may be in position for fall, South Texas remains in "summer mode." Expect above-average temperatures to continue all week. Afternoon high temps will top out in the mid 90s with 'feels like' temps in the low 100s.

An approaching cold front

There is hope on the weather map and it looks like a blue pointy line. No, a fall cold front is not going to bring cooler weather to the Coastal Bend, but it may still offer relief. As this weak front moves through Texas, it will reach the Interstate 10 corridor. That means it will help bring showers and storms to our north. Should the front or the storms along this boundary move just a little closer, it could increase our chance of rain! Additional rainfall is not only necessary for our drought, but would also help tame our hot temperatures! I'll keep an eye on any developments this week.

Enjoy the final hours of astronomical summer!