THIS WEEK: Expect warm temps, lots of humidity, and a few showers on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Patchy dense fog overnight

Warm and muggy

No rain this week

Rain chances looking better next weekend

This week's forecast calls for extra warm and extra muggy conditions. You may have noticed the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling when outdoors, but all that humidity will make for yet another morning commute with areas of dense fog. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door for your morning commute! The fog will quickly dissipate after sunrise, but Tuesday's highs in the low to middle 80s with come with mostly cloudy skies. The kind of sky that look like rain is on the way, but don't count on it!

Rainfall

I told you I wasn't buying the rain chances slated for Tuesday— sadly, I was right! Well have to wait until the end of the week, when a cold front arrives. This should happen something between Friday night and Saturday morning. I do think this will be a decent opportunity for a few showers. This is a weak cold front, so at best we can expect some rain and a slight cool-down to the area for Valentine's Day. Your lovey-dovey plans should be ok, but I would keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great week!