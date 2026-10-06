THIS WEEK: Expect typical temps, less humidity, and a storm brewing in the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated coastal showers

Breezy conditions

Improved humidity

October temps are finally here

This week's forecast looks more typical of October. Temperatures will be close to average with mornings in the low to mid 70s and afternoons reaching the upper 80s and a few 90s. A few 'chispas' and isolated showers remain in te forecast, especially for the Coastal neighborhoods. This is because of the weather brewing over the nearby Gulf waters. This is also why we'll see breezy conditions for much of the week.

Just off our coast...

Remember that weak cold front we were waiting on last week? It hasn't gone far— it's sitting off our coast, across the Gulf. Also nearby, a broad low pressure (called a TUTT) has been meandering in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center will send a reconnaissance aircraft to investigate "Invest 92L" for development on Tuesday. This low will likely get help with development from our stagnant cold front. The NHC has given a high probability of formation and the next name on the list is Isaias. I expect minimal impact along our coast: increased swells, risk of rip currents, and coastal flooding

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Have a great week!