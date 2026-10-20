THIS WEEK: Expect rising temps and humidity across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers or 'chispas' possible through midweek

Humidity will increase this week

Temperatures are also on the rise

Big weather picture

Our weekend cold front was quite literally a breathe of fresh air! But it was also very dry air. As our wind direction becomes more easterly throughout the week, humidity will rebound— but don't expect oppressive humidity. This will be enough to allow a few stray showers to sneak into the forecast. The best chance of witnessing one of these showers will be on Wednesday. Still, don't count on significant rainfall.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Humidity rebounds by late-week.

Well above our heads, there is a 'wrinkle' of low pressure creating mostly cloudy skies. By the end of the week, high pressure will take its place, resulting in more sunshine.

Temperatures

Afternoon high temps will top out in the mid 80s to start the week, with upper 80s expected this weekend. Morning low temps will stay on either side of 70ºF for most neighborhoods. These temps are a bit warm for the time of the year, but are closer to average than what we've seen for most of October. I'll keep an eye out for our next cool-down!

KRIS 6 WEATHER Temps are on the rise this week.

The Tropics

An area of low pressure off the east coast has a moderate chance of development this week. It's not a concern for Texas. The next storm name on the list is 'Josephine'.

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Have a great week!