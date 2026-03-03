THIS WEEK: Disrespectful winds, warm temps, and the return of rain!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds expect all week

Rain returns Wednesday! (yay!)

Warm, windy week

Seems like March blew right in! That means warm temps, 'disrespectful winds', and yes— rainfall! Expect our neighborhoods to be breezy all week. By Thursday and Friday, winds will gust as high as 40 mph. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. Southeast winds at least help to draw more moisture into the air above us. This will make morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs in the middle 80s feel extra warm.

Rain!

The 'big weather picture' looks to bring a good drink of rain to Texas. I'm watching a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the west coast. This upper-level area of low pressure will provide a steady stream of rain opportunities.

It begins with a few Coastal showers on Wednesday. By Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms could gift us a soggy weekend! While most of the rain will happen over our watershed, our neighborhoods should still see the best rainfall accumulations of the year, yet! I expect less than an inch locally, but a few inches in the watershed. Model guidance suggests our rainy days could linger into next week. This would be the best scenario considering the recent drought monitor update. Our lake levels have a tough time rebounding when dry soils absorb most of the rainfall! A few rainy days could help promote runoff to our reservoirs.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Patchy fog, then decreasing clouds

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

