THIS WEEK: A nearby front will 'make or break' rain chances through Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered rainfall expected again this week

Hot & Humid days this week: Thursday & Friday

Tropics relatively quiet on Harvey's anniversary

More rain is expected across the Coastal Bend this week, including over the Labor Day weekend! Like last week, this is all thanks to an early-season cold front that will 'fizzle out' and 'come back to life' a few times this week. For this reason, we'll call it a stationary front. It will stay very close to the Northern Gulf Coast and North Texas, so don't expect a cool-down here in the Coastal Bend. While cooler temperatures are just a few weeks away, those kinds of cold fronts usually arrive here in October!

Still, with that unsettled front nearby, this will help us tap into all the humidity in the air. While rain chances will still be scattered, heavy downpours can be expected at times! Thursday and Friday will be the driest days of the week as the front pulls away from us as a warm front. This will draw warm, dry air from the southwest direction. This means very little hope for rain and hot temps for the end of the week. This weekend, rain chances look better at the front once again moves closer to us. Don't worry, Labor Day doesn't look to be a washout at this point!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great week ahead!