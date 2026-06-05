The work week is ending, but spotty tropical downpours are not.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Few overnight t-showers

Sparesly scattered t-storms on Friday

Hit-or-miss showers this weekend

FRIDAY

An unsettled weather pattern will remain over the Coastal Bend. We'll kee pa daily chance for brief showers and an occassional thunderstorm into the weekend. Overnight, isolated t-showers are likely to make for wet roadways for coastal commutes like SPID, US 77 and SH 361. Showers develop along the coast, becoming more numerous between mid-morning and early afternoon. Things should dry out in time for ArtWalk in Downtown Corpus Christi on Friday night!

WEEKEND

Rain totals have varied dramatically across our neighborhoods— this will continue to be the case as tropical downpours bubble up around the area. Rainfall becomes less likely, but daily chances persist through the weekend. Temperatuers will trot the same course with muggy morings in the mid-70s and humid afternoon highs climbing to the upper 80s. When planning outdoor activities, here's my advice: keep an eye on the radar, wear SPF 30, and watch out for mosquitoes.