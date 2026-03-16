The winds will calm down today, with another chilly start on the way Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wind Advisory through 1pm this afternoon

Red Flag Warning through 7pm this evening

Highs in the mid 60s today, another chilly start tomorrow in the mid 40s

As we're starting off the third week of March we had a cold front move in that cooled us way down once again into the 40s. We're also left with very gusty winds and so far we've seen gusts into the 40-50mph range! Luckily as we head towards the early afternoon we should see winds start to subside closer to the 15-25mph mark into the evening.

Tomorrow morning we'll be cool once again as we wake up to the mid 40s for overnight lows, but by the afternoon you can also expect the upper 60s for daytime highs for another cool day overall. As we head into the back half of the work week we'll hold on to the sunshine and see temperatures rebound into the mid 80s for daytime highs as we head into this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Windy Morning, Sunny and Cool Afternoon

Temperature: 65F

Winds: N 15-25 mph, (G 30-40mph in the morning)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 45F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph, G 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 68F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph (turning back to southerly later in the afternoon/evening)

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!