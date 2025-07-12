The weekend is back, and so is the humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Humid tonight

Slim rain chances return this weekend

Saharan dust returns next week

The cooler, comfortable feeling is replaced by humid and warm conditions Friday night. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 70s with a few clouds. Temperatures will be increasing this weekend and the heat will help trigger a few isolated t-showers. This will be more likely in our northern neighborhoods Saturday, and the inland neighborhoods on Sunday. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week, especially once Saharan dust returns. Stay hydrated— the heat will remain oppressive through next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, chance of rain north

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, chance of inland

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

