The second half of the week brings much warmer temps to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunshine continues
- Temps stay above average
- Rain chances return next weekend
Warming up!
Warmer temps are ahead! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s— already much warmer than the chilly Tuesday morning temps. A Light south-southwest wind and lots of sunshine will help warm most neighborhoods to about 80ºF by Wednesday afternoon. We'll remain about 5-10 degrees warmer than usual for the rest of the work week.
Next cold front
We're tracking a cold front currently moving across the northern U.S. is expected to arrive late Saturday night, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Temps look to fall from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid-70s on Sunday. It's still too early to know specifics about our rain chances, but measurable rain is a good thing here in dry South Texas!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and much warmer
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SW/E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: A few clouds and mild
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: E/N 5-10 mph
Have a lovely evening!