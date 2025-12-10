The second half of the week brings much warmer temps to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunshine continues

Temps stay above average

Rain chances return next weekend

Warming up!

Warmer temps are ahead! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s— already much warmer than the chilly Tuesday morning temps. A Light south-southwest wind and lots of sunshine will help warm most neighborhoods to about 80ºF by Wednesday afternoon. We'll remain about 5-10 degrees warmer than usual for the rest of the work week.

Next cold front

We're tracking a cold front currently moving across the northern U.S. is expected to arrive late Saturday night, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Temps look to fall from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid-70s on Sunday. It's still too early to know specifics about our rain chances, but measurable rain is a good thing here in dry South Texas!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and much warmer

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SW/E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: A few clouds and mild

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: E/N 5-10 mph

Have a lovely evening!