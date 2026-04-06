The rain is drying up, and we're starting the new week with cooler temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances drying up for the first half of the week
- Cool start to the week with highs in the 50s
- Rain chances return as we head into Friday and Saturday
We ended up seeing a good amount of rain over the weekend across the Coastal Bend! Some areas got over an inch of rain with most of us picking up a decent dose! As we head into Monday most of the rain is sliding off to the east and we're left with the cooler temperatures in the wake of the cold front. We're waking up to the 50s for most of us and only chasing the mid 70s for daytime highs!
By tomorrow afternoon and evening winds will start to shift back out of the southeast with our warm up back on the way. We'll hit the 80s by Wednesday and settle out in the 8s as we head into the weekend. Luckily we also have another rain chance on the board by Friday into Saturday! It's not looking as widespread currently, but it's hopefully indicative of a rainier pattern for us as we head deeper into Spring.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 75F
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool
Temperature: 56F
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy Skies
Temperature: 77F
Winds: N 5-15 mph, Turning SE 5-15 mph in the afternoon/evening
I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week!