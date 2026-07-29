The last days of July bring plenty of heat and sunshine in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s today, even a few triple digits

Summer time heat sticks around to close the month of July

Flood Warning continues along the Nueces River in Live Oak County

Warm Wednesday with summer heat to end July

Today we're seeing more of the high pressure overhead dominate our weather forecast with plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon and daytime highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s. We could even see a few triple digits for inland neighborhoods like Freer or Falfurrias, but either way when you account for the humidity most of us will feel in the 100-110F range this afternoon! Make sure to remember those heat safety practices because as we head into the end of the week and the weekend to kick off August we're expecting temperatures to slowly climb a few more degrees.

River Flooding and Lake levels

Up towards Live Oak County we have a flood warning in effect along the Nueces River until further notice. Near Cotulla it's expected to continue falling over the next 24 hours, near Tilden however it crested around ~23ft which is in the major flood stage category, today we're sitting closer to 22.6ft with a very slow decrease heading into the weekend and next week. Near Three Rivers it's up to ~16ft and is going to climb through Thursday and Friday cresting around ~40.3ft late Friday into early Saturday with 35ft being the level for major flood stage. Please make sure to prepare accordingly in Three Rivers and along the Nueces river in Live Oak county. We'll be watching to see what this means for Lake Corpus Christi going forward with the water on the way, Choke Canyon has already seen a great boost to 24.8% bringing the combined reservoir capacity to 26.9% so far with more water on the way!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!