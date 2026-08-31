The last day of August brings plenty of sunshine and heat to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Sea Breeze shower or two this afternoon

Breezy later today with gusts up to 25mph from the Southeast

Invest 97L in the gulf could become named soon, but won't impact South Texas

Summer time heat to close out August and start September

Going into the last day of the month we're still dealing with plenty of heat to go around. Daytime highs are likely to run into the upper 90s and triple digits for inland neighborhoods. Right along the coast towards Port Aransas temps will run closer to the lower 90s, but we can add a good 5-10 degrees when accounting for the humidity to get the "feels like" temperature. For the start of September we're looking pretty similar wt above average daytime highs and plenty of sunshine as we head for next weekend!

Tropical Update and Rain Chances

For now we have two areas of interest to watch in the tropics. Invest 97L is out in the gulf waters off the Louisiana coast expected to approach the TX/LA border as it moves inland. It could become a short lived tropical depression or even tropical storm if it stay over water long enough, but impacts for the Coastal Bend are next to none with this system other than the potential for a higher heat index thanks to extra humidity. The second area of interest is the remnant of Dolly out near the Dominican Republic. This will approach the Florida coast over the coming days with a very low chance of development and also won't be any concern for south Texas.

Unfortunately we don't have much in terms of rain chances right now other than the isolated sea breeze shower or two for inland neighborhoods in the afternoon. Most of this week looks like it will come in dry so I wouldn't count on too much rain cooled air, but keep in mind you could run into a very short lived shower out towards Jim Wells and Duval counties by 2-4PM. Most of us will stay dry so make sure to remember the heat safety practices this week with the above average temperatures!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!