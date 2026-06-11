The heat worsens on Thursday, but tropical downpours are on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

Heat Risk: Moderate (2 out of 4)

Rainfall accumulations look plentiful next week

Heat worsens on Thursday

Morning lows will feel warm and humid again. With temps in the upper 70s, it won't be long before 'feels like' temps hit the 90s. In fact, much of the afternoon will feel like the triple digits. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with be amplified by oppressive humidity. Heat Risk will be moderate (2 out of 4). Please practice heat safety. Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly; these folks are more prone to heat-related illness.

Rainfall expectations

Again, a few stray showers or 'chispas' are possible, but won't amount to much— yet. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Christina (Eastern Pacific Basin storm) with 'boost' our rainfall expectations this weekend and into the upcoming week. There is no tropical threat to the Coastal Bend; instead, the tropical moisture will be 'recycled' into better rainfall accumulations. This is why we're expecting 2-4 inches of rainfall over the next seven days, starting this weekend and through early next week.