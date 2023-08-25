The heat is back!

Watch Now
Posted at 6:25 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 08:27:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

It's a quiet morning here in the Coastal Bend, with temperatures in the middle 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast. As we head into the afternoon, temps will climb to the upper 90s. Thanks to high humidity along the coast, 'feels like' temps will rise to the order of 110-114ºF for a period of two hours or longer. For this reason, Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon until 6 p.m.

This weekend, conditions will remain hot, climbing to the triple digits. Expect high humidity with partly cloudy skies. By Monday evening, isolated showers will be back in the forecast, lingering into Tuesday. This will bring temperatures back to the upper 90s.

Have a great weekend!

