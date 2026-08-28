CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Feels like' temps: upper 100s

A few sea breeze showers: Friday afternoon

HOT WITH A SIDE OF RAIN

Above-average temperatures will continue over the next week. Friday's 'feels like' temps will be near, but under 110ºF. It'll feed hot either way, so please practice heat safety! Take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock. Once again, southeast winds will become breezy during the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland. The sea breeze has a better chance of kicking up a few showers as it moves inland. This rain shouldn't impact your plans, but let's hope it's measureable! Corpus Christi hasn't recorded any this month— something that has only happened two other times: August 1899 and August 1911.

The heat improves on Friday with a round of sea breeze showers in the forecast

IN THE TROPICS

In the Atlantic Basin, Tropical Storm Dolly has formed. Conditions look unfriendly for Dolly as it continues moving westward, toward the Lesser Antilles. On the official forecast track, Dolly will fizzle out this weekend.



