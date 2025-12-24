The fog returns tonight, but visibility should be a little better

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Fog will be widespread, but not quite as bad

Very warm and humid

It's warm!

It's a familiar forecast by now: foggy morning, warm and humid afternoon, foggy again after midnight. This warm weather trend continues until our next cold front arrives later this weekend. Until then, expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs to reach the lowers 80s. Unlike Tuesday afternoon, rainfall seems less likely. Stray showers are possible, but likely won't make much of an impact. air-you-can-wear continues.

Changes ahead

Our next best rain chance of rain looks to be Sunday. A cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend sometime Sunday afternoon or evening. This could bring a quick line of showers across the Coastal Bend, but it's too early to know specifics — just that rain is expected. Temperatures will also take a nice dip! Monday morning will be breezy and cool with highs in the 60s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Warm and foggy again

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: AM fog, warm & humid

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Christmas Eve: Warm and foggy again!

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific night!