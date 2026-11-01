CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fog clearing out

A few stray 'sprinkles' are possible Sunday & Monday

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s

Cold front arrives Tuesday

Some of our neighborhoods woke up to some patchy fog on our Sunday. This fog will continue to clear up throughout the morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies overhead in the afternoon. For today, our rain chances are staying 'bone-dry' across the region. A few 'chispas' aren't out of the equation but rain chances will stay in the rear view mirror through Election Day.

The first of November brings more humid conditions and partly cloudy skies to the Coastal Bend

The first few days of November will run quite a bit warmer than usual with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday could be the warmest day of the week with a few neighborhoods reaching the low 90s! For late October and early November, we typically expect an average high near 80ºF, but the forecast says otherwise! This sweltering stetch is short lived, as relief comes in the form of our next cold front which will reach Texas on Monday, and pass through the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately, this front may not bring widespread rainfall across the region. The latest model runs are starting to pick up on less widespread rain with the cold front on Tuesday, but some neighborhoods will still be damp, so think about bringing an umbrella to the polls if you are voting in the afternoon. While the front will bring much drier air, the cool-down is modest. Expect mornings in the upper 50s/ lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. I'm watching out for a few more rain chances later this week, and another potential cooldown, but there is still some uncertainty regarding how much rain we could receive, and the direction from which it arrives.

Have a great weekend!