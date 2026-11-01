CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fog clearing out

A few stray 'sprinkles' are possible Sunday & Monday

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s

Cold front arrives Tuesday

Some of our neighborhoods woke up to some patchy fog on our Sunday. Monday could bring foggy conditions to a few neighborhoods, but I'm not expecting as much as Saturday or Sunday. Partly cloudy skies perist overhead in the afternoon. For Monday, our rain chances are staying 'bone-dry' across the region. A few 'chispas' aren't out of the equation but rain chances will stay in the rear view mirror through Election Day.

The first Monday of November brings partly cloudy skies before a cold front arrives Tuesday

The first few days of November will run quite a bit warmer than usual with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday could be the warmest day of the week with a few neighborhoods reaching the low 90s! For late October and early November, we typically expect an average high near 80ºF, but the forecast says otherwise! This sweltering stretch is short lived, as relief comes in the form of our next cold front which will reach Texas on Monday, and pass through the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As you head out the door on Tuesday, we're expecting showers and thunderstorms to push through the area, so think about bringing an umbrella to the polls if you are voting in the afternoon. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side and contain gusty winds. While the front will bring much drier air, the cool-down is modest. Expect mornings in the upper 50s/ lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Regarding rain chances later this week, Friday could give us some more wet weather and a slightly stronger cooldown.

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great weekend!