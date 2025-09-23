The first fall cold front is brewing! Here's when it'll reach the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Daily chance of showers this week

Cold front arrives early Thursday

After weeks in a "limbo" between weather patterns, something significant in the 'Big Weather Picture' is starting to come together! A weak cold front will move all the way through the Coastal Bend. This is going to bring some much-needed rainfall to South Texas. The front is still a few days away, but Tuesday is an inflection point where the overall weather pattern will start to take shape. On Tuesday, upper-level support will start to push this cold front south. While Tuesday will offer very little rainfall, hot and humid conditions will lead to scattered showers ahead of the front's arrival. Expect heavy rainfall with thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

KRIS 6 Weather Cold front on the way for the first week of fall

High temperatures will climb to the middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, before plummeting to the upper 80s Thursday afternoon. The cold front will also bring some enjoyable conditions for this weekend, too.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Isolated PM t-showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great week!