The cold front is here and we're looking at a soggy Easter Sunday in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered Thunderstorms this evening and overnight

Numerous showers throughout Easter Sunday

Cooler outside in the upper 60s tomorrow, then lower 70s for Monday afternoon

As we're getting the weekend kicked off we're seeing some more showers and storms moving in from the north with the cold front moving through. The best chance for rumbles of thunder is this evening and overnight, and as we go into tomorrow we'll see more on and off scattered showers throughout the day. Overall rainfall totals through the weekend are still estimating some places picking up a couple of inches if you find yourself under a storm tonight with the majority of the area picking up a decent dose of rain which would be great to put a dent in the ongoing drought!

As we head into Monday morning we'll likely see the rain chances fizzle out, but the cool weather will remain in place to start the week into Tuesday. We'll warm back into the 80s by the middle of the week with winds back out of the southeast. Luckily, another rain chance is on the board as we head into next weekend! Right now Friday and Saturday next week look to bring another round to the Coastal Bend potentially, but with so much time to go make sure to check back for updates throughout the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms

Temperature: 61F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

Temperature: 65F

Winds: N 15-20 mph, G 20-30mph

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

Temperature: 55F

Winds: N 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great rest of your Saturday and weekend Coastal Bend!