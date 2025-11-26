The cold front has moved through bringing cooler weather to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cooler air today and tomorrow in the lower 70s for daytime highs
- Breezy winds out of the north today around 20mph into the early afternoon
- Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend and Monday of next week
We're seeing the cold front push through the region this morning already cooling us off into the 60s in combination with the rain cooled air. Winds will be breezy in its wake out of the north around 15-25mph into the early afternoon before calming down later tonight. Tomorrow looks just about perfect for Thanksgiving with daytime highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies! As the weekend comes back around we'll see rain chances increase by Saturday and continue into the Monday time frame with some potential because of what's known as frontal overrunning. The next cold front also works in by Sunday morning cooling us off to the 40s and 60s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Temperature: 73F
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool
Temperature: 52F
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly Cloudy and Mild
Temperature: 73F
Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph
I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!