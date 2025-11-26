The cold front has moved through bringing cooler weather to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cooler air today and tomorrow in the lower 70s for daytime highs

Breezy winds out of the north today around 20mph into the early afternoon

Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend and Monday of next week

We're seeing the cold front push through the region this morning already cooling us off into the 60s in combination with the rain cooled air. Winds will be breezy in its wake out of the north around 15-25mph into the early afternoon before calming down later tonight. Tomorrow looks just about perfect for Thanksgiving with daytime highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies! As the weekend comes back around we'll see rain chances increase by Saturday and continue into the Monday time frame with some potential because of what's known as frontal overrunning. The next cold front also works in by Sunday morning cooling us off to the 40s and 60s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 73F

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool



Temperature: 52F

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly Cloudy and Mild

Temperature: 73F

Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!